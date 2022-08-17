A DRIVER who was high on cannabis has been ordered to pay £22 after he was caught more than three times over the limit.
Ben Stiles, 27, was driving a Renault Master camper van on the A470 between Llangurig to Rhayader, in Powys, on June 11 when he came to the attention of officers.
When tested, Stiles was found to have 6.7 micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) per litre of his blood (µg/L). The legal limit is 2µg/L.
He admitted drug driving on July 18, and was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 9.
Stiles, of Laburnum Drive in New Inn, was discharged conditionally for 12 months, and ordered to pay a surcharge of £22.
He was also banned from driving for 12 months.
Stiles had been sentenced seperately for dangerous driving for the same incident at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on August 5, where he received a 10-month sentence, suspended for a year, and 150 hours of unpaid work.
He also had to pay £340 in costs and a £156 surcharge, and must also complete 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, as well as 19 thinking skills sessions.
