A NEWPORT woman has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court accused of arson with intent to endanger life and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Corrinne Stansbury, 33, of Canterbury Close, was remanded in custody following the hearing.
The charges relate to alleged incidents between August 6 and August 7.
Stansbury is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on September 12.
