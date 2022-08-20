SEVERAL Newport criminals have recently been sentenced in courts outside Gwent.

These sentences are from August 10, 2022.

Hakan Solak, 28, of Rugby Road, was fined by Cardiff Magistrates' Court for speeding.

Solak committed the offence while driving on A48 Eastern Avenue in Cardiff on May 5, 2022.

He was driving at 90mph - almost double the 50mph speed limit.

Solak pleaded guilty via the Single Justice Procedure and was fined £360.

He was ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge and costs of £90.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Patrick McDonagh, 22, of Maesglas Crescent, was sentenced for an assault in West Bromwich.

McDonagh originally pleaded not guilty to beating Manjeet Singh in West Bromwich on December 26, 2021, but changed his plea to guilty.

Walsall Magistrates' Court ordered McDonagh to pay £400 in compensation, £500 in costs to the CPS and £95 to fund victim services.

He was also ordered to complete 120 hours of supervised community work within the next 12 months.

Stephen Michael Groucott, 62, of Tabernacle Drive in Rhiwderin, was also caught speeding.

On March 3, 2022, Groucott drove seven miles faster than the speed limit of 30mph on the A4161 Newport Road junction with Colchester Avenue in Cardiff.

He pleaded guilty via the Single Justice Procedure.

Cardiff Magistrates' Court fined Groucott to the tune of £138.

He was ordered to pay costs of £90 as well as a surcharge of £34 to fund victim services.

He was also hit with three points on his driving licence.