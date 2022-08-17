A MOTHER from Risca says that the decision to turn a house neighbouring her own into a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) left her "in floods of tears".

Sophia Jenkins, who lives on Commercial Street in the town, says that she has "deep concerns" over the HMO "due to the turnover of people".

Ms Jenkins lives on Commercial Street with her partner and eight-month-old baby son.

Plans to turn 63 Commercial Street into an HMO were approved by Caerphilly County Borough’s planning committee.

What is an HMO?





An HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord, with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities. According to developer D2 Propco, the HMO will be used to home young people, though the exact age of the future tenants is unknown.

"Myself and the Risca community are concerned about this as the company who purchased it also owns the one in Brookland Road where there is a high police presence and lots of anti-social behavior," Ms Jenkins said.

At a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, August 10, Risca West councillor Bob Owen raised his concerns about the development.

He said that as a town they had been let down in terms of consultation with the developer.

Ms Jenkins also said her "objections were totally ignored".

"We as the community were not made aware that the public gallery was open and that members of the community could put their objections across," she said.

"The decision for the HMO was approved by the councilors and I left the meeting in floods of tears.

"Whilst I understand that people need to be housed and that people need to be given a chance, we will never be able to get to know our neighbors as there will be a turnover of people.

"While I understand they may not be all undesirables, I can say that living so close to a HMO already there is a high police presence and constant complaints from neighbours."

Ms Jenkins says that the decision to approve the HMO has left her feeling anxious.

"I am frightened as I am a young woman with a young baby and my partner works Monday to Friday night shifts every week," she said.

"I would not feel safe in the house alone with my baby. I would not feel safe having my child play in the garden.

"I would not feel safe in my own home."

Duncan Evans, founder and director D2 Propco, said he started the company five years ago to “meet the demands and needs of temporary accommodation across South Wales”.

Speaking in support of his application, Mr Evans said: “The young people who will live in this home are known to us – they are Caerphilly children.

“D2 wants these young people to feel part of a community and for those in the neighbourhood to treat them as such.”

Despite the concerns, 12 committee members voted in favour of the application, three voted against it and one abstained.