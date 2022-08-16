RAIL strikes later this week will result in the majority of Transport for Wales (TfW) services being suspended.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced two days of strike action will take place on Thursday and Saturday, August 18 and 20.

TfW is not involved in the dispute with the RMT, but will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure while workers are on strike.

On August 18 and 20 – the TfW advice is that there will be "very limited rail service, do not travel by train".

The only services operating will be on the Core Valleys Lines in South Wales and a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

No other TfW services across Wales and the Borders network will be able to operate.

Train services will operate between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Trains will be able to operate between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil before 7.30am and after 6.30pm (but only up to 8.30pm on Thursday, August 18 due to engineering work).

Road transport will enable customers to travel between Cardiff Central and Radyr in each direction outside of these times.

However, TfW customers are advised there will be extremely limited road transport capacity and all train and road transport services are expected to be extremely busy.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action.

TfW says customers are advised to only travel if necessary on August 17, 19 and 21.

Friday, August 19 (the day between the strikes)

Due to the shift patterns of Network Rail’s signallers and the significant challenges moving trains and crew to operate between strike days there is likely to be disruption.

Core Valley Lines ­ - Friday, August 19

The first services of the day which depart Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil will all be timed so they will be arriving into Radyr after 7am.

No trains will run before 7am on any lines except between Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr Tydfil – Radyr.

No pre-planned road transport services will be in operation before 6.30pm on Core Valley lines.

Services are likely to be much busier than usual.

All other TfW services - Friday, August 19

No trains will run before 7am on all other TfW services and they are likely to be much busier than usual – particularly the first services of the day.

Customers are urged to check the TfW website, app or social media before they travel.

Existing tickets

Customers with existing non-season tickets valid for travel on August 18 and 20 can use those tickets anytime between August 17 and 23.

Customers are encouraged to avoid travelling on August 19 and 21 as services are expected to be extremely busy.