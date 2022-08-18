KEEPING al fresco dining, a new cycle route and more amenities are just some of the things that residents and regular visitors to Penarth say they would like to see along the seafront.

Vale of Glamorgan Council recently announced that it was seeking peoples’ views on what they would like to see improved along The Esplanade in the town.

As well as the retention of outdoor eating, some Penarthians and visitors to the seaside town told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that they would like to see more parking options.

A programme of engagement and discussion will begin this week with a series of online polls.

There will also be an ideas board at Penarth Pier Pavilion, allowing passers-by to share their thoughts. This will be in place from Wednesday, August 17.

Lynne and Vivian Watkins from Rhoose say they come to Penarth “quite often”.

Lynne said: “The outdoor seating has been lovely. Through Covid, yes, and now it brings a lot of people down just to sit and have a coffee, have a drink or something to eat. It is really nice.”

It has been argued that the space used up for outdoor eating could be used for much-needed parking spaces along the seafront.

Lynne added: “All they will gain is 10 or 12 parking spaces. It’s free parking. They are not exactly losing many parking spaces are they?”

The Vale Council’s cabinet voted in June to continue allowing outdoor seating along The Esplanade on a month by month basis.

This is set to continue until a decision is made on the long-term future of the temporary trading licenses which allow businesses to facilitate outdoor seating.

Diane and Clive Walton, who live in Cardiff Bay, are also regular visitors to Penarth.

On al fresco dining on the seafront, Diane said: “It is nice to see it. There possibly could be more.”

Clive added: “You go abroad and you see a lot of that don’t you? I suppose it is down to the weather as well.”

When asked what she makes of the parking situation, Diane said: “Not a lot. We have got to go soon as our two hours are up. We would like to stay here longer.”

They both said the parking along the seafront “is a problem”.

Diane added: “We come early so that we can park and enjoy it, but this time of year especially it is fairly busy.”

But the improvements people wanted to see along the seafront weren’t all related to outdoor seating and parking.

Debbie Birch-Hurst of Penarth said she would like to see a dedicated cycle way going around the headland to the Cardiff Bay Barrage.

“That would be amazing,” she said. “And maybe better organisation of the front. Apart from that, it is lovely.”

Corey Litton, 19, from Penarth said that for the most part, the seafront is a “lovely” place.

However, Corey, who also works at a sweet shop near the pier added: “The only thing I notice a lot of working down here is that there is not really somewhere that has basic amenities.

“There is nowhere where you can get sunscreen or just bottles of water. There are a lot of places like this – quirky places – but there isn’t just a normal shop down here.”

On the outdoor seating, Corey said: “This place after Covid is thriving. It is a different town. Taking away places to sit, I don’t see what good that does really.”

On parking, he added: “There are issues with parking, but that is in the entire town. That isn’t just down here.”

Michael Lowy from Rhiwbina, Cardiff, said Penarth’s “big downfall” is getting in and out of the town, adding that the situation is “diabolical”.

When asked his thoughts on al fresco dining and whether it should be kept on the seafront, Michael said: “You have got to have that. People expect that kind of thing now when they are out and if the weather is good.

“Back 30 years ago and more, the biggest restaurant on Penarth seafront was the Caprice.

“After that you would have to travel a bit, but today you can almost throw a stick and find some good food, which is good.”

The council’s consultation on the seafront will inform a more formal survey exercise and a series of in person engagement events in the early autumn.

After this, the authority hopes to consult on specific plans developed in response to the feedback it receives by the end of the year.