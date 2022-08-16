THE A465 Heads of the Valleys Road was closed after the discovery of an unexploded bomb.
In a tweet, posted at 6.45pm South Wales Police said that the A645, along with Station Road in Tonna, will be closed "for the next few hours".
The A465 was closed both ways from Resolven to Aberdulais, towards the western end of the road.
In a statement, released on social media, South Wales Police said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
The road has since been reopened.
