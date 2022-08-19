A PROPOSAL for a new cafe in the Maesglas neighbourhood of Newport has been given the thumbs-up by council planners.

The property at 193 Cardiff Road is currently being used as a shop, but planning permission has now been granted, with conditions, to change it to a premises selling food and drink.

If the conversion goes ahead, it will boost the number of hospitality venues in the area known as Maesglas Shops, which already has a handful of takeaways.

No physical alterations have been proposed to the existing building, which has most recently served as a clothing design shop "selling school and work wear".

Council planners noted there were several other food and drink premises in the area, and did receive two objections to the cafe plans.

Those objectors said "adding one more takeaway premises would have a disastrous impact on existing businesses" and also voiced concerns about litter and parking.

The council requested further information about the nature of the proposal, and found it would "consist of a cafe which would cater for the daytime economy, including offering breakfasts".

Planners "acknowledged there are already several [food and drink] premises within the immediate vicinity of the site" but said "these tend to be food takeaway businesses with extended evening opening hours".

"The proposed cafe use differs in the sense it would cater for the daytime economy, when adjacent [retail and service businesses] would be open," they added.

The council planners were also optimistic the cafe would "contribute to the vitality" of the local area "as customers may also attend other daytime services... before or after their visit to the cafe".

Maesglas shops is currently comprised of retail, service and takeaway businesses. Picture: Google

A previous planning application for 193 Cardiff Road was sought nearly a decade ago, when an applicant wanted to turn the shop into a takeaway. That proposal was rejected because the proposed opening hours would have "increased the amount of late night activity" and "increased noise and disturbance to local residents".

Planners said they were satisfied the current application for the cafe would not cause these problems.

"Given that the opening hours of the current application would be limited to those during the day, and the property would be used a cafe which would include dine in seating, it is not considered that the above concerns would apply to the current application," they said.

Council planners approved the cafe proposal with conditions, including that it "shall only be used as a cafe or coffee shop and for no other purpose", and that "members of the public shall only be admitted to or be allowed to remain on the premises" between 8am and 4pm.