A WOMAN has been banned from the roads after she was caught more than twice the drink-drive limit in a busy city centre car park.

Katie Hood, 22, was arrested at the Friars Walk car park in Newport when she was driving a Renault Clio on July 31.

She gave a reading of 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Hood, of Fairfax Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She was disqualified from driving for 22 months after she appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court.

The defendant was also fined £276, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £110 surcharge.

 