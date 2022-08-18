A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BRIAN STEVEN MCDONAGH, 26, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £695 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating at the Travelodge Hotel on Bridge Street on August 11.

TYRONE GWYN SHANNON GIBSON, 45, of Hill Street, Risca, was ordered to pay £350 in a fine and compensation after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Newport on August 12.

MORE NEWS: Petrol station robbery raiders jailed for 14 years

JOHN PAUL JONES, 33, of Heol Graigwen, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 16 months after he admitted stealing food worth £58 from McColl’s and goods worth £20 from the 7-11 Store.

He was ordered to pay £185 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LEE WALSH, 43, of Holywell Crescent, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELLY ANN ANSTEY, 39, Coed Llwyd Close, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Broad Street on March 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN CHRISTOPHER HARVEY, 38, of William Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

GARETH RICHARDS, 32, Hartshorn Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted obstructing/resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty on March 6.

ALEX LIVINGSTONE, of no fixed abode, Newport, was ordered to pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on July 28.