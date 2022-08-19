A CAERPHILLY man has appeared in court charged with possessing an offensive weapon at a pub.

John Lehane was allegedly in possession of a knuckle duster "without lawful authority or reasonable excuse in a public place".

The offence was allegedly committed at the Skinny Dog pub, in Broadway, Pontypridd, on July 17.

Lehane, whose address was given to the court as Beech Tree View, Caerphilly, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 15.

He has also been charged with affray, an offence also allegedly committed at the Skinny Dog on July 17.

Lehane, 26, has been sent for trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court and was granted conditional bail.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for September 17.