A NURSE has appeared in court over accusations she had an "inappropriate" relationship with a prisoner.
Elyse Mae Hibbs has been charged with one count of being a "holder of a public office [who] wilfully neglected to perform [her] duty [or] wilfully misconducted herself".
She is accused of "misconducting" herself "in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust" by "engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner, contrary to common law".
The offence is alleged to have taken place between May 27 and July 6 last year, at two locations - HMP Manchester and HMP Parc in Bridgend.
The 24-year-old, whose address was given to the court as Alexandra Place, Newbridge, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 16.
She was granted bail and has been sent for trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
Hibbs' next court appearance has been scheduled for September 13.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article