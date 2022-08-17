A MAN has appeared in court after being charged with raping a girl.
Matthew Wreford, 42, from Newport, also faces allegations of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.
The defendant, of Torridge Road, Bettws, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via a video link from Parc Prison in Bridgend.
Wreford is due to face a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 9.
A provisional trial date was set for January 9 next year.
Wreford was represented by Stuart John and the prosecution by Ffion Tomos.
The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.
