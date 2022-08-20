Sometimes staying at home and cooking gets boring and a trip out can be just what you need.

Whether it’s the messy pots that clutter the kitchen or you just need a change of scenery, finding a good place to eat can make the heart and tummy happy.

Choosing a restaurant can be difficult so if you’re struggling, look no further.

To help you choose, here’s a roundup of some of Newport’s best places to eat that you can visit, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

All of the venues listed have at least a 4.5-star Tripadvisor rating.

Best places to eat in Newport

Gem 42

  • Where: 42 Bridge Street, Newport
  • Tripadvisor rating: 5/5
  • Cuisine: European

Marenghi’s

  • Where: 434 Chepstow Road, Newport
  • Tripadvisor rating: 5/5
  • Cuisine: Italian/Sicilian

Red Fort Caerleon

  • Where: 2 Cross Street, Caerleon
  • Tripadvisor rating: 5/5
  • Cuisine: Indian

Shoboraj

  • Where: 30 Malpas Road, Newport
  • Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
  • Cuisine: Indian

Las Iguanas

  • Where: 75 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport
  • Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
  • Cuisine: Mexican/Brazilian

The Secret Garden Café

  • Where: 25 Charles Street, Newport
  • Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
  • Cuisine: Welsh

Curry on the Curve

  • Where: 34 Clarence Place, Newport
  • Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
  • Cuisine: Indian

Hatti

  • Where: Lower Dock Street, Newport
  • Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
  • Cuisine: Indian

MeatUp Restaurant

  • Where: Spytty Road, Newport
  • Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
  • Cuisine: European/Turkish

Tawa Indian Buffet

  • Where: Spytty Road, Nepwort
  • Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
  • Cuisine: Indian

Meat Bar & Grill

  • Where: Clytha Park Road, Newport
  • Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
  • Cuisine: American