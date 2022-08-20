Sometimes staying at home and cooking gets boring and a trip out can be just what you need.
Whether it’s the messy pots that clutter the kitchen or you just need a change of scenery, finding a good place to eat can make the heart and tummy happy.
Choosing a restaurant can be difficult so if you’re struggling, look no further.
To help you choose, here’s a roundup of some of Newport’s best places to eat that you can visit, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
All of the venues listed have at least a 4.5-star Tripadvisor rating.
Best places to eat in Newport
Gem 42
- Where: 42 Bridge Street, Newport
- Tripadvisor rating: 5/5
- Cuisine: European
Marenghi’s
- Where: 434 Chepstow Road, Newport
- Tripadvisor rating: 5/5
- Cuisine: Italian/Sicilian
Red Fort Caerleon
- Where: 2 Cross Street, Caerleon
- Tripadvisor rating: 5/5
- Cuisine: Indian
Shoboraj
- Where: 30 Malpas Road, Newport
- Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: Indian
Las Iguanas
- Where: 75 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport
- Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: Mexican/Brazilian
The Secret Garden Café
- Where: 25 Charles Street, Newport
- Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: Welsh
Curry on the Curve
- Where: 34 Clarence Place, Newport
- Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: Indian
Hatti
- Where: Lower Dock Street, Newport
- Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: Indian
MeatUp Restaurant
- Where: Spytty Road, Newport
- Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: European/Turkish
Tawa Indian Buffet
- Where: Spytty Road, Nepwort
- Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: Indian
Meat Bar & Grill
- Where: Clytha Park Road, Newport
- Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
- Cuisine: American
