POLICE in the US have shared details of the heart-wrenching phone call following the death of Pop Idol star Darius Danesh.

It comes after the 41-year-old behind hit single Colourblind was found dead at this home in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.

Medical teams were dispatched at 11:53am after authorities were informed of a “deceased person,” The Sun reports.

The Public Information Officer for the Rochester Police Department said in a statement: “Officers responded to a deceased person call at 11.53am on August 11. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person as Darius Campbell, age 41.”

Sharing an update on the star’s cause of death, the statement added: “The investigation into the cause of his death is still pending. There is no known threat to the public."

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed: "The cause of death is still pending and not yet available."

Darius Campbell Danesh Colourblind

After Pop Idol, Campbell Danesh turned down Simon Cowell’s offer of a record deal and signed with producer Steve Lillywhite, whose credits include U2 and the Rolling Stones.

His debut single, Colourblind, was released in July 2002 and went straight to number one, marking the start of a run of top 10 releases.

Simon Cowell shares Darius Campbell Danesh

Simon Cowell has remembered Darius as “charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with”.

In a statement, former Pop Idol judge Cowell, 62, said: “I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and I got to know him really well.

“He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with.

“His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”