ANT and Dec have paid an emotional tribute to former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh after his sudden passing, aged 41.

The family of Scottish theatre star and singer Campbell Danesh announced his death aged 41 on Tuesday, saying in a statement he had been “found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office”.

The Geordie duo who presented Pop Idol recalled the “many laughs” they shared with the Colourblind singer.

In a statement on social media, they said: “We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh at such a tragically young age. We had many laughs with him on his Pop Idol journey. Our hearts go out to his lovely family.”

Simon Cowell tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh

It follows Simon Cowell’s tribute to the former singer and actor.

In a statement given to the PA news agency, former Pop Idol judge Mr Cowell, 62, said: “I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and I got to know him really well.

“He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with.

“His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Darius Campbell Danesh could have been ‘bigger than Michael Buble’

Former Pop Idol judge Pete Waterman has joined other figures from the music industry in remembering Darius Campbell Danesh, saying the singer “could have gone on to be bigger than Michael Buble”.

Mr Waterman, who was a friend of the Glasgow-born star who was living in the US and who would have turned 42 on August 19, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I met him a week before lockdown and we were talking about me going to work with him in the States to mentor him because he wanted to get back into music.

“Darius could have gone on to be bigger than Michael Buble because he’d got that talent.”