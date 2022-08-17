UK HOUSEHOLDS have been warned to prepare for an invasion of flying ants in the coming days by experts.

The warning comes after Brits enjoyed a sweltering 36 degree heatwave over the weekend.

Every summer, usually in July or August, you'll suddenly notice flying ants appearing everywhere in the UK.

Our radar is picking up more than just #rain this morning – it's actually insects!



Whilst there are a few rain showers, many of the echoes are in fact insects 🐜#FlyingAnts #FlyingAntDay pic.twitter.com/ZWEyaxTnkD — Met Office (@metoffice) July 9, 2021

Is it Flying Ant Day today?





This phenomenon is known as Flying Ant Day – although it's confusing because it doesn't actually happen on one particular day every year.

Although there is no particular day, it will usually follow a period of prolonged hot weather like we have experienced recently.

Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk say ants will leave their nests in a bid to find cooler air.

Gardening Express owner Chris Bonnett said: “Most of us have been enjoying the heatwave. But while we’ve been making the most of the sun, a storm has been brewing.

"There is no specific day for Flying Ant Day, it’s usually just around mid to late August and it typically happens after a heatwave."

He added: “The reason for this being that ants prefer humid weather and they use this time to get on the lookout for a new home and whilst that’s all well and good, it becomes a real nuisance for those of us who enjoy spending time in our gardens and outdoors.

"Ants in the UK aren’t dangerous but they can be extremely irritating."

The Met Office has noticed a warms of flying ants heading to the UK this month: (PA)

What is Flying Ant Day?





Flying Ant Day is scientifically referred to as nuptial flight, the phenomena where virgin queens mate with males before starting new colonies.

For humans, this basically means a large number of ants whizzing around.

How to keep flying ants out of your home

Pest controllers Rentokil advise keeping doors and windows closed if the ants are circulating in particularly high numbers, or using fly screens and curtains to keep them out if the weather is really too warm to keep the house shut up.

And their arrival is short lived, so after a few days you should notice that any significant populations you have seen will begin disappearing.

But if you do find some very near your home you may wish to discourage the potential for new visitors.

Experts say a few weeks before the ants rise large unexplained piles of soil can start appearing on the grass above nests and this can sometimes be the first sign that new creatures are about to emerge.

Disrupting any nests or ant mounds you find in your garden can be the best place to start in reducing the risk of them coming indoors in large swarms.