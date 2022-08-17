ASDA has announced that this week it will be rolling out access to its loyalty programme, Asda Rewards, to all 633 stores across the UK as well as online.

Asda Rewards, which has been in customer trials in different regions since October 2021, has already seen over 1 million customers sign up to the app-based loyalty programme.

Customers using Asda Rewards earn pounds, not points, building up a Cashpot to spend in Asda stores or online, simply by doing their usual grocery shop.

Asda Rewards loyalty scheme

So far, Asda Rewards users have built up over £4 million in their Cashpots.

Shoppers can earn Asda Rewards every time they shop by scanning their app when they check out. They will be rewarded in three ways:

By completing in-app missions, such as:

- The ‘Back to School’ mission, where customers receive £5 into their Cashpots when they spend £25 on George school uniform.

- Fruit and Veg Bonus - Buy any 10 fruit and veg and get £1.50 into your Cashpot

By completing ‘milestone missions’. Customers' Cashpots will build higher the more they spend over the next four weeks.

By buying ‘Star Products’ which are highlighted throughout the store:

- There are over 400 ‘Star Products’ available across own brand and branded lines - where customers will receive 10 per cent back into their Cashpot when they add any of these products to their basket.

(Asda)

Customers will see their Cashpot build up in the Asda Rewards app as they shop. They can redeem their cash whenever they choose by creating a voucher in the app with the money they have saved which they can use for money off their next shop.

For those customers shopping online, the Asda Rewards app will link up to their asda.com account, making it even easier to be rewarded every time they shop.

Mark Baxter, senior director for loyalty at Asda, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be able to give all our customers access to Asda Rewards across the UK so they can start to earn Rewards & build their Cashpot. We know that times are tough for families right now, so it’s great to be able to reward them for simply shopping with us.”

Asda also recently launched a new credit card in conjunction with Asda Rewards, where customers can earn money back into their Cashpot every time they spend. Customers will receive one per cent back on all Asda purchases, including fuel, optical and other services, along with 0.3 per cent back on spending outside Asda.

Asda stores in Gwent:

Blackwood: High Street

Caerphilly: Pontygwindy Road

Caldicot: Woodstock Way

Cwmbran: Lleweyln

Nantyglo: Lakeside Retail Park

Newport: Lower Dock Street

Newport: Newport Retail Park, Syptty (Asda Living store)

Newport: Pencarn Way, Newport

