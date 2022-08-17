AS WE move into the autumn, experts have issued a warning to those who have received the Covid vaccine.

They have highlighted the eight Omicron variant symptoms that appear to show up in vaccinated people with the virus.

Researchers in Norway conducted a survey of attendees to a party that saw an outbreak of Omicron in November 21.

They interviewed 111 out of the 118 guests at the party and published their key findings in the infectious disease and epidemiology journal Eurosurveillance.

Next generation' dual-strain Covid-19 vaccine approved in UK

The research discovered there were eight symptoms shared by those in attendance who had been fully vaccinated and contracted Covid.

These are the eight Omicron symptoms to be on the lookout for if you are fully vaccinated:

Persistent cough;

Runny nose;

Fatigue;

Sore throat;

Headaches;

Muscle pain;

Fever;

Sneezing.

According to the research, the most common symptoms were runny noses and fatigue, while sneezing and fever appeared less regularly.

Approval for new Moderna Covid vaccine

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.

Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses, and it will be the first dose approved in the UK which targets two strains of the virus.

Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s antibodies to such high levels that it may only be needed annually.

Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer at Moderna, described it as a “next generation Covid-19 vaccine” which will play an “important role in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19” over the winter.

Mr Bancel said: “We are delighted with the MHRA’s authorisation of Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron, our next generation Covid-19 vaccine.

“This represents the first authorisation of an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine, further highlighting the dedication and leadership of the UK public health authorities in helping to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This bivalent vaccine has an important role to play in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 as we enter the winter months.”

What is a bivalent vaccine?





A bivalent vaccine works by stimulating an immune response against more than one antigen, or in this case a viral strain.

The Moderna bivalent vaccine works against the original Covid strain as well as the Omicron variant.

Adults over 50 and those clinically vulnerable will be offered as part of the UK's autumn booster campaign.

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, chair of the Commission on Human Medicines, an independent body sponsored by the DHSC to advise ministers on the safety, efficacy and quality of medicinal products, said the vaccine was safe to use.

Prof Pirmohamed said: “The Commission on Human Medicines and its Covid-19 Vaccines Expert Working Group has independently reviewed the data on safety, quality and effectiveness and agrees with the MHRA’s decision.”

He added that since coronavirus is “continually evolving in order to evade the immunity provided by vaccines” constant updates to the jabs are needed.