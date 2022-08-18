TWO men are to stand trial next year accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Anthony Hathaway, 57, and David Hathaway, 31, both of Abertillery Road, Blaina, Blaenau Gwent, are alleged to have assaulted Layton James Gray.
MORE NEWS: Woman caught drink-driving at Friars Walk car park
The pair were charged following an incident in Brynmawr on July 18, 2021.
The defendants pleaded not guilty during a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
A trial date of February 20, 2023 was set with the case expected to last four days.
Anthony Hathaway was represented by David Elias QC, David Hathaway by Nigel Fryer and the prosecution by Emma Harris.
The defendants were granted conditional bail by Judge Paul Hobson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article