LEON Gardiner, who has died aged 88, was a prolific politician, British Empire Medal recipient, and a ‘champion’ of many causes and charities.

Born on December 10 1933, in Argoed, Mr Gardiner lived in the village all his life, apart from a brief stint as a barman in Brecon in his youth.

But he was known internationally and had friends all over the world, particularly in Australia and Ireland.

Mr Gardiner has the distinction of being the mayor for three different places - Blackwood, Islwyn and Caerphilly County Borough.

It would be impossible to list all of Mr Gardiner’s achievements, but one that demonstrates his character is establishing strong links between South Wales and western Australia.

Leon Gardiner during his tenure as Mayor of Caerphilly, with his wife Mayoress Alma Gardiner

He did this first by ensuring the success of an Australian youth theatre tour to Wales, following this up by organising youth development and exchange programs.

This international scope served Mr Gardiner well, as he was able to meet people such as Nelson Mandela, Bishop Desmond Tutu and Prince Charles.

Equally comfortable in the company of the likes of Bishop Desmond Tutu or the local postman, Mr Gardiner was known for his friendly demeanour and the care he took to ensure the welfare of anyone who needed help.

Julian Moore was someone who benefited from Mr Gardiner’s help, after he lost his job unexpectedly.

Mr Gardiner came to Mr Moore’s aid and spoke to him every day for six weeks to encourage him while Mr Moore searched for a new job, which he was successful in doing.

Receiving the British Empire Medal for all of his charity efforts in his life was one of Leon Gardiner's proudest moments

Mr Moore said: “Leon was recognised in both high and low places.

“He was the type of guy who would be more than pleased to talk to somebody in the streets as he would be rubbing shoulders in a garden party at Buckingham Palace.”

Mr Gardiner was known for his work in championing charities, particularly Macmillan Cancer Support and children’s hospice Tŷ Hafan.

He did plenty of other work as well, including being a prolific blood donor and being one of the oldest people in Wales to be a full body donor.

Outside of his charity work and public life, Mr Gardiner had many jobs, including as a rescue miner in the 1960s.

He was one of the first rescuers on the scene at Aberfan in 1966 and was also present at the aftermath of the Six Bells Colliery explosion in 1960, which claimed the lives of 45 people.

He was also well know locally in his role as a caretaker at Blackwood Comprehensive School, and he would open up the grounds in the holidays for children to play games.

He was a keen rugby fan and travelled all over the world to watch games -though he refused to travel to South Africa while apartheid was still enforced.

Another example of his charitable nature was when the Samoa rugby team came to Wales.

The team did not have any kit, so Mr Gardiner arranged for the team to be provided with playing gear.

Leon Gardiner raised thousands of pounds for good causes

On a visit to Samoa later in his life, Mr Gardiner was given a royal welcome due to his efforts.

Mr Gardiner was also a champion of the South Wales Argus, unfailingly helpful to reporters who contacted him about stories, and never missing an opportunity to recount to them tales of delivering the newspaper as a child, and how he continued to read every edition. At home, Mr Gardiner was a loving partner to his wife Alma and father to two step-daughters, Katrina Thomas and Ilena Harvey.

Mrs Thomas said: “He was one of those people who would just give, give, give.

“He was just so kind and generous and that’s what everybody says about him.”

One of Mr Gardiner’s hobbies aside from gardening was collecting things, such as commemorative coins, badges and rugby memorabilia.

Describing his house as “like a museum” with all of the collected items (and all of his personal awards), Mrs Thomas and Mrs Harvey were quick to point out that he would give sometimes priceless items away.

Mostly he would give to charity, but he believed the coins would grow in value so gave them away to his family and to neighbours which now serve to remind the owners of him.

He was a big part of his grandchildren’s lives and, as he was a gifted storyteller, would tell tall tales about rowing down the Orinoco River.

Mrs Thomas said: “He was a wonderful raconteur and he hated silences.

“He would talk non-stop about anything, whether it was true or not.”

His daughters described the moment he received the British Empire Medal in 2019 as “the proudest” that he ever was.

“Even though his friends have known him for years since he was a kid, they couldn’t believe what he achieved,” said Mrs Thomas.

“It’s hard to find the words because he was very, very extraordinary.

“I never heard him say anything bad about anybody.

“It’s no consolation, but he did have a long, fulfilled and happy life.

“Nearly every day he would tell someone that he was blessed and that he was so lucky.”

Mr Gardiner’s funeral will take place at St Sannan’s Church in Bedwellty (NP12 0BD) at 2.30pm on Monday August 22.

The funeral procession will then make its way to Sirhowy Valley Crematorium, before heading to Blackwood Rugby Club (where guests are welcome) to celebrate Mr Gardiner’s life.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to should donate to Tŷ Hafan.