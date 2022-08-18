A WOMAN is to be paid £1,000 compensation after she was attacked by a dog.
Linda Scott was injured by a Mastiff and Boxer cross-breed owned by Nicola Davies in Newport, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Davies, 56, of Hydrangea Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months.
She admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and whilst so out of control injured the victim at High Cross Drive field.
The attack took place on January 22.
Davies’ prison sentence was suspended because “the defendant is of clean character and has mental and physical health issues”.
The court was told that unless the dog, called Bonnie, is “kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old, being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, it must be destroyed”.
The defendant is to pay compensation at the rate of £20 a month.
