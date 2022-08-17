ONE of television's most recognisable faces got hot under the collar after trying on a vest that mimics the symptoms of menopause.

Judge Rinder, who has stood in and has been hosting ITV's Good Morning Britain, tried on the so-called 'menovest' in a stunt.

It comes just weeks after male MPs were left "very uncomfortable" when they tried the vest to simulate the hot flushes experienced.

That had been part of an attempt to raise awareness of the UK's acute shortages of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products, potentially affecting millions.

Picture: ITV GOOD MORNING BRITAIN

Taking to the show, the presenter described how it felt with Carolyn Harris MP, who is the chair of all-party parliamentary group on menopause, and ITV resident Dr Hilary.

He said: "I'm not sporting a new fashion or auditioning to be in Line of Duty. This is a menovest.

"It's been heating up parts of my chest and neck and it's meant to mimic hot flushes, one of the 40 symptoms experienced during menopause.

"And it's used a bit to increase men's empathy with women suffering with the condition. My neck is getting hot, I am getting a bit flushy."

'You can't simulate anxiety'

But the MP said the vest can only simulate just a portion of what women have to deal with, while maintaining it was important for people to feel what it is like.

She said: "The vest is the only symptom you can simulate. You can't simulate anxiety and depression and the feeling of worthlessness.

"'The vest has been brilliant to raise awareness so that people talk about it. If we talked about it, as a mainstream subject, we wouldn't have the problems in the workplace that we've got."

It also comes as today the decision to appoint a man as one of Scotland’s “period dignity officers” has been met with a major backlash.

Critics say the job, which involves promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the Tay region, should have gone to a woman.

Jason Grant, from Dundee, will also discuss issues around the menopause as part of his role.