THE speed limit at a notorious accident blackspot in Newport where a teenage cyclist was killed two years ago is to be permanently reduced to 30mph.

An order issued by Newport City Council shows part of the A48 Southern Distributor Road (SDR) passing over the City Bridge, as well as part of Usk Way, will become “restricted roads” – meaning a 30mph limit will apply - from Monday, August 22.

The limit will come into force in both directions of the SDR from just before the junction with Usk Way at the Blaina Wharf pub, ending on the other side of the bridge, shortly before the junction with Corporation Road.

A trial 30mph limit on the section of road - which usually has a 40mph limit - was brought in following the death of 16-year-old cyclist Joshua Fletcher, who was hit by a car by the Blaina Wharf pub on October 16, 2020.

Following the teenager's death a petition set up by his family calling for the speed limit to be reviewed was signed by more than 1,200 people.

Earlier this year the Argus reported the number of crashes on the road had dropped significantly since the introduction of the limit.

The limit on the section of Usk Way leading up to the junction with the SDR will also be cut from 40mph to 30mph, from shortly after the junction with Frederick Street. This new limit will also apply in both directions.

The order was made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 on Monday, August 15.

Anyone who wishes to challenge the validity of the order or any provisions within it has a six-week window to apply to the High Court, starting on Monday, August 22.