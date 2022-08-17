BOMB disposal experts were called out to a report of unexploded ordnance near the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road on Tuesday evening.
A stretch of the road between Resolven and Aberdulais, and Station Road in Tonna, were both closed after the discovery.
Today, Wednesday, South Wales Police confirmed to the Argus that a bomb disposal team was called in to respond to the incident.
It members analysed the item and "established that it was a training smoke grenade", the force said.
