Some will be bitterly disappointed to see Boris Johnson walk out of Number 10 Downing Street next month, while others will be welcoming his impending departure.

The race is well and truly on to find his replacement as leader of the country and Conservative party and we won’t have long to wait until his successor is appointed.

On September 5, Britain will have its first British Asian Prime Minister in Rishi Sunak – who has my full support - or third female leader in Liz Truss, who is also a worthy candidate.

As the starting gun was fired on the leadership election, 11 Conservative MPs launched their campaigns to move into Downing Street.

And what a diverse line-up of contenders they were. Anyone who says the Conservative party is male, pale and stale – as some often do – is quite frankly wrong.

Three years ago, when we last had a leadership contest, there was just one person from an ethnic-minority background out of a field of 10.

This time round things have changed dramatically.

Up until the first ballot to whittle the candidates down, four of the contenders were women and six were from an array of ethnic-minority backgrounds.

Suella Braverman was also in the running to become Britain’s first British Asian Prime Minister and former Education Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, would’ve been the country’s first Kurdish Prime Minister if his campaign had proved successful.

Kemi Badenoch was in the running to become Britain’s first black Prime Minister until she was knocked out of the leadership race.

Throw Penny Mordaunt, Sajid Javid, Tom Tugendhat, Jeremy Hunt, and Rehman Chishti into the mix and we really had a diverse bunch of hopefuls.

Diversity is imperative in a democracy as it enhances creativity, leads to better decision making and problem solving.

And what is the great thing about the diverse mix of politicians in London? It is all natural and not at all forced.

However, at the opposite end of the M4, Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay and their coalition pals in Plaid Cymru are hellbent on imposing artificial gender quotas for the next Senedd election.

Labour in Wales – which has only ever had one ethnic minority politician in the Senedd – should look to the Conservatives here and in London to see what diversity really is.