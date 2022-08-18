HERE is a round up of the public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Newport City Council is to change the speed limit on certain roads in the city.

A 40mph limit will be imposed:

On the A48 Souther Distributor Road, eastbound carriageway, from a point 100m northeast of its junction with the Transporter Bridge access road to a point 115m west of its junction with the centre line of the northbound carriageway of the A4042 Usk Way

On the A48 SDR westbound carriageway from a point 65m west of its junction with the centre line of the northbound carriageway of the A4042 Usk Way to a point 100m northeast of its junction with the Transporter Bridge access road.

A 30mph limit will be imposed:

On the A48 SDR eastbound carriageway from a point 115m west of its junction with the centre line of the northbound carriageway of the A4042 Usk Way to a point 200m west of its junction with Corporation Road

On the A48 SDR westbound carriageway from a point 200m west of its junction with Corporation Road to a point 65m west of its junction with the centre line of the northbound carriageway of the A4042 Usk Way

On the A4042 Usk Way from a point 90m southeast of its junction with Frederick Street to irs junction with the A48 SDR.

- Air Products PLC is applying to Newport City Council for hazardous substances consent in accordance with The Planning (Hazardous Substances) Act 1990 and the planning (Hazardous Substances) Regulations 2015 for the storage and/ or use of hazardous substances at Air Products (BR) Ltd, Queensway, Spencer Works ,Llanwern, Newport.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is making an order to prohibit waiting at any time in order to improve safety, reduce congestion and aid public transport on the following lengths of road within the Blackwood ward: Access Road to Clos Yr Wyddfid, Blackwood; Albion Terrace, Blackwood; Attlee Road, Blackwood; Cefn Road, Blackwood; Clos Coed Bach / Rhos Y Dderwen, Blackwood; Garfield Street, Blackwood; Ladysmith Road, Blackwood; Lane to the rear of David Street, Blackwood; Lane at side of No’s 4 and 5 Rhosnewydd Terrace, Blackwood; Montclaire Avenue, Blackwood; South View Road, Blackwood; St Tudor’s View / Gordon Road, Blackwood; Thorncombe Road, Blackwood; and Woodbine Road, Blackwood.

The order came into operation August 17, 2022.

- Julie James, of Equity Chambers, Newport, is looking for anyone with the claim against or an interest in the estate of Harry Robert James Richardson (deceased), formerly of 12 Darent Road, Bettws, Newport, who died on December 15, 2020.

- JAS Groundcare Ltd, of 3, St Peters Crescent, Peterstone, Wentloog, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Greenacre Farm, St Brides, Wentloog, Newport as an operating centre for three goods vehicles and no trailers.