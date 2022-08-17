FOUR men are sought by Gwent Police following an incident near Blaenavon.

Gwent Police's Pontypool officers put out a social media appeal for information, asking to speak to the men pictured.

The appeal is in relation to an incident which occurred on August 5 in the Garn Yr Erw area.

"If you know them, please contact us on 101 quoting log 457 05/08," the police said in a statement.