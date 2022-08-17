A ROAD closure in Monmouthshire is in place, forcing motorists in the area to travel nearly 30 times as far via a diversion.
The closure, on Great Park Road in Llanvihangel Crucorney, near Abergavenny, is to renew a leaking stop tap.
Welsh Water anticipate the closure to be in effect until Friday, August 19.
The closed section of road only spans around 100 metres, but due to the rural nature of the location, the diversion is nearly 30 times as long - nearly three kilometres.
Diversion signs will be in place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel