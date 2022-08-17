A ROAD closure in Monmouthshire is in place, forcing motorists in the area to travel nearly 30 times as far via a diversion.

The closure, on Great Park Road in Llanvihangel Crucorney, near Abergavenny, is to renew a leaking stop tap.

South Wales Argus:

Welsh Water anticipate the closure to be in effect until Friday, August 19.

The closed section of road only spans around 100 metres, but due to the rural nature of the location, the diversion is nearly 30 times as long - nearly three kilometres.

Diversion signs will be in place.