THE discovery of bats in a Newport primary school building caused delays to planned demolition work, the council has revealed.

The Key Stage 2 building at St Andrew's Primary School is set to be demolished due to "significant structural issues".

The scale of the problems, including "complex" issues with the building's foundations, mean repair works are not an option.

Demolition work was supposed to happen over the school summer holidays, but when bats were found in the condemned building, plans ground to a halt.

Newport City Council said environmental agency Natural Resources Wales had now granted a licence for the demolition to go ahead.

Work to knock down the building is now expected to begin next week.

A new £10 million replacement Key Stage 2 building is being constructed on the site.

Demolition may continue into September but the council said "it is hoped much of the work will be completed before the beginning of term" to minimise disruption to learning when the autumn term begins.

Meanwhile, Key Stage 2 pupils and staff have been relocated to Newport Live's Connect Centre, and will "remain there until the new build is completed".

Other pupils in the nursery and foundation phase will continue to be taught at the St Andrew’s site, because their buildings are unaffected by the structural problems.

City councillor Deb Davies, the cabinet member for education, thanked "officers for their hard work in getting to this stage and Natural Resources Wales for dealing so quickly with the application for a licence".

She added: “It means that much of the demolition can be completed before the school returns which is really good news.”