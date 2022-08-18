A MAN with a history of violence threw his TV at the police after they came to arrest him for assaulting his milkman.

Ellis Wall also dropped his coffee table, microwave and fridge door onto officers below him from his third floor flat during a siege in Cwmbran.

The defendant then brandished a knife and "threatened to kill himself and others", Newport Crown Court was told.

Armed police were called to arrest Wall after a dramatic incident lasting into the next day.

Meirion Davies, prosecuting, said: “At around 4.15pm on the afternoon of January 13, a 999 call was made to the police by a witness reporting that the defendant had assaulted a local milkman - the complainant, Karl Taylor - and was in the street threatening people.

“When officers arrived the defendant was in the street with no top on.

“He refused to engage with the officers, repeatedly telling them to, ‘F*** off’, before making his way into his address.”

The court heard how the incident was triggered by Wall shouting and screaming abuse at Mr Taylor when he went to his flat to collect his milk money before attacking him.

“The defendant was now in his flat on the third floor and started throwing items onto the police cars which were parked below,” Mr Davies said.

“He was then seen to climb onto his windowsill, stand on the ledge and say, ‘This will cause a scene. We’ll have a standoff.’

“The defendant then threw further items from the window.

“All together there were glasses, a coffee table, television, a fridge door and a microwave.”

A crowd had gathered to watch what was going on before the police cordoned off the area and called for armed assistance.

Wall, 27, of Yew Tree Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to affray, public disorder, common assault and criminal damage.

The defendant had 24 previous convictions for 38 offences, including assault and public disorder.

Gareth Williams, representing Wall, said his client’s best mitigation was his early guilty pleas.

He added how the defendant was partially deaf and had suffered with mental health problems.

Judge Richard Williams told Wall: “When the police arrived to investigate you told them to ‘F*** off’ before you went indoors to your flat.

“You then began to hurl abuse from an upstairs widow on the third floor before things descended into futher chaos when you began to throw objects, including kitchen appliances and furniture, at them.”

Wall was jailed for eight months and ordered to pay a £156 surcharge following his release from prison.