BBC Eastenders actress Jessie Wallace has hit out at eco-warriors after they attacked her car.

Ms Wallace, who portrays Kat Slater on the long-running soap, hit out at members of The Tyre Extinguishers after they deflated tyres on her Range Rover Evoque in protest.

The-50-year-old actress said on social media: “These a***holes should be locked up for the chaos they are causing.”

The post shared an image of a letter left by the campaign group revealing their reasons for the act. The letter read: “You will have no difficulty getting around without your gas guzzler, with walking, cycling or public transport.”

The group of activists made headlines earlier this years after they deflated tyres on SUVs in cities across Britain because they are a “climate disaster”.

The group describes itself as “leaderless” and is encouraging people to take action by reading instructions on how to deflate tyres on its website.

SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance.

Petrol and diesel-powered models are generally less fuel efficient than cars.

Marion Walker, a spokeswoman for the Tyre Extinguishers, recently said: “Unless a bobby is posted beside every SUV in the country 24 hours a day, we don’t expect anyone to be apprehended.

“Better to break the law than allow these killer vehicles to continue to be used on our streets.”