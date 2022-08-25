Petrol head fundraisers completed a high octane wacky Euro rally in a clapped out motor in memory of their motor mad mate.

The fearless foursome loaded up a twice round-the-clock, £500 Lexus LS 400 they'd pulled from a hedge where it lain undisturbed for years, painted it matt black and headed for Europe.

Setting themselves a target of raising £2,000, the four, who took turns to drive and navigate while dressed as the late US Playboy boss Hugh Hefner, in fact raised £3,574.

The money has been donated to Newport-based St David's Hospice Care in memory of their late friend, Joe Chatham, 51, who was cared for at his home in St Arvans, Chepstow, by the hospice.

Mechanic Richard Young, who had known Joe for more than 20 years, said: "Joe, like the rest of us, was into cars in a big way and also travel. By taking part in the Wacky Rally we were totally honouring his memory as this is exactly what he loved to do."

The four - Richard Young, Paul Dunne, Lee Hasell and Bryan Cantle all from Bristol - covered some 2,500km in four days visiting eight countries in Europe, from Belgium to Spain and almost everywhere in between, in the wackiest of races taking part in challenges and stunts along the way.

Richard said: "We stopped at an Olympic ski resort in Switzerland on one night where we were treated as VIPs. The next morning we awoke to find that our car had been completely redecorated, from top to bottom. Every inch was covered in all manner of cartoons, drawings and graffiti - it looked awesome!

"The support we got at home and while we were abroad was magnificent and all for such a good cause. We feel sure Joe would have been proud of the mayhem we caused.

"The engine of the Lexus, which had clocked almost 200,000 miles, was fine but the rest of the bodywork, especially the rubber hoses, seals and the suspension wasn't, as it had perished. This lead to some interesting incidents along the way including, alarmingly but unintentionally, getting extremely low, dropped suspension."

"We had a great time. We were running in third place at one stage out of entry of 37, including a quite brilliant Back to the Future car.

"We eventually rattled and bumped across the line in a very commendable fifth place. There wasn't much of the car left, even the casting couch we'd created in the boot had collapsed but we kept the cow horns and, of course, our Hugh Hefner outfits and pipe!"

Richard said: "Joe, who sadly lost his battle with illness last year, was so full of life and was such a well-loved character. He is dearly missed by so many people.

"Towards the end of his life Joe received such wonderful care, day and night, at his home by a team of nurses from St David's Hospice Care.

"The very special hospice, based in Newport, makes such a difference to patients and their families dealing with end of life care. Every penny that we raised through our wacky rally adventures is being given straight to them to help them with their outstanding work."

Joe's wife Lee and step daughter, Jaz, are continuing to raise funds for St David's Hospice Care.

Lee said: "The hospice was absolutely marvellous. The care that the nurses provided for Joe at our home was outstanding. I can't thank them enough for what they did for Joe and us, as a family. We now want to do as much as we can to give something back to St David's Hospice Care."

Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "This is certainly one of the wackiest fund raising events I've known over the years. We're thrilled that the boys chose to celebrate their mate in such a memorable and enjoyable way. We're also very pleased with the magnificent amount of money their wacky exploits managed to raise for the hospice."