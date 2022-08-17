AFTER months of waiting to find out whether they have achieved the results they needed, A-level students across the country will finally find out this week.

Whether needed the grades to get into university or to embark on their chosen career through apprenticeships and the like, students will finally know how well they did on Thursday.

What time can I get my A-level results?





A-level results will be released on Thursday, August 18, along with results for AS-level, Level 3 Certificate, Functional Skills and Level 3 Extended Project.

Results slips can be given to students from 8am on the day.

When do teachers get A-level results?





Teachers will usually find out the results earlier than students, the time they receive them can vary. The teachers are not sent the results directly, it wll usually be the exams officer who will receive the results.

But your teachers will not share the results with you, you will find out when they are released at 8am.

What time will ucas update on results day?





A long-standing results day myth is that Ucas Track will update at midnight, it doesn’t update until the morning so it will be one last restless night before results day.

What actually happens is the website will be frozen on the days leading up to results day and typically opens between 8am and 8.30am on results day.

Ucas Track will not show the exact results and grades received that can only be found if you collect them from your school or college.

