THERE has been a change of programme for Castell Roc's closing August 29 show after the original band, The Shires, had to pull out.
The organisers are delighted to announce that the slot has been filled by the ELO Again, supported by Chepstow band My Tin Monkey.
ELO Again will be bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra, to Chepstow Castle, as part of their Re-Discovery Tour.
Now in their 10th year ELO Again give crowds a dramatic taste of what a legendary ELO concert would have been like back in their heyday. The whole experience is professionally re-enacted with a great sound reproduction, light show and visual effects.
They perform all the big hits including Mr Blue Sky, Livin' Thing, Sweet Talking Woman, Don't Bring Me Down and Roll Over Beethoven.
The band is billed as the UK’s number one ELO tribute show.
Audiences can expect a spectacular live effect of ELO’s famous orchestrations, soaring strings and vocals.
Tickets for the show are £20 for standing and £21 for seated. They are available from Hannah's Music, on Moor Street, Chepstow, or from www.castell-roc.co.uk.
