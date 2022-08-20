WALES has ranked third in a list of those most likely to dob in their neighbours for using too much water in the garden - a study suggests.

Water companies have been urging people to spy on their neighbours over the hose pipe ban in some parts of the country, to ensure that no garden is watered, and no law is broken.

However, if you’re not willing to let your flowers die, you could be faced with a £1,000 fee.

With that in mind, Clearitwaste.co.uk sought to find out which are the UK areas with the most hose pipe snitches.

To find that out, Clearitwaste.co.uk utilised Ustats.org to survey 5,367 Brits, asking them whether they would grass on their neighbours or keep to themselves if seeing the grass is greener on the other side.

So which areas are most dangerous for those who want to make it rain in their garden?

The survey says:

Around 32 per cent of Scots said they would have no issue grassing on their neighbours for breaking the hose pipe ban, with 67 per cent deciding otherwise.

In second place at 29 per cent are those living in South West, who would make sure their neighbours got a hefty fine for breaking the law.

Wales comes third with 19 per cent of people saying they would snitch on their neighbours. However, 80 would turn a blind eye.

At the other end of the scale, London has the most people who would close their eyes to their neighbours breaking the hose pipe ban – 94 per cent.