A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said:

"We need your help to find a man who's failed to return to an open prison.

"Jon Marc Stephens, 36, failed to return to HMPY Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on August 17 having been released on temporary licence.

"He is known to have been in the Severn Beach area until around 1pm [on August 17].

"He was wearing black clothing and a flourescent tabard.

"Stephen has links to the South Wales area."

"Please don't approach Jon Marc Stephen if you see him but call us on 999 quoting reference 5222198207."