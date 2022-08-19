A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KEVIN TRIGG, 30, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Usk Way on February 11.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

JOSHUA JAMES AMBROSEN, 28, of Oaksford, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on March 27.

CARL JOHN SAMUELS, 43, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £310 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Lighthouse Road on February 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID JAMES BAKER, 39, of Huntfield Road, Chepstow, was banned from driving for three years after he was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen in Coleford, Gloucestershire, on December 4, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £832 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALUN GREEN, 41, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £502.79 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud on October 12, 2021.

PHILLIP JOHN MICKELI, 45, of Beaufort Close, Sirhowy, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW THOMAS, 57, of Tan Y Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A469 in Pontlottyn on April 2.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

DARREN LANE, 47, of Caerwent Road, Ely, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 40 months after he admitted drink driving on the M48 in Newport with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on July 31.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.