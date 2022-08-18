STUDENTS at Caldicot School are celebrating receiving their A-level results.

Results for 2022 are higher across almost all the main indicators compared to 2019, which was the last time the exams were sat.

This year’s outcomes also mirror those of the Centre Assessed Grades (CAGs) of 2020 and Centre Determined Grades (CDGs) of 2021.

A summary of results:

34 per cent of students achieved three A*-A grades, which is an increase on 2019.

84 per cent of students achieved three A*-C grades, which is an increase on 2019.

Slightly more than 50 per cent of all grades awarded were either A* or A grades and 75 per cent of grades awarded were A*-B.

20 students demonstrated achieved four or more A*-A grades.

Almost all sixth form students will access their first-choice preferences on their chosen pathways, with 94 per cent of those applying for university being able to accept a place on their first choice of university/course.

Assistant headteacher of Caldicot School and Head of Sixth Form, Stuart Bryant, said: “This is a fantastic set of results from a fantastic cohort of students.

“What is even more remarkable is that these students have never been subject to an examination series before, and they have achieved these record results despite having faced two years of unprecedented disruption due to the pandemic.

“I am so proud of our students and wish them all the best for the future.”

Caldicot School headteacher, Steven Grech, added: “I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate our amazing students on their achievements.

"They were committed and focussed on their studies and they continue to be excellent ambassadors for the Caldicot community.

“In addition, I wish to extend my thanks to our families for their unstinting support and also to our staff for their tireless hard work and relentless belief in our students, helping them to realise their aspirations.”