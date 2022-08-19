A DRUG dealer who sold amphetamine on the streets of Newport is facing jail.

Christopher O’Flaherty, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug with intent to supply when he appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court.

The defendant, of Mount Bax, Newport, was arrested this week on Monday, August 15.

He was warned that the outcome of his case was “likely to be a custodial sentence”.

O’Flaherty is due to find out his fate before a judge at Newport Crown Court on August 30.

The defendant was remanded in custody.