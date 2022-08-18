RESULTS Day is finally here and whether you got the grades you were hoping for or not, this is your sign to treat yourself.

The online food delivery giant Deliveroo is celebrating GCSE and A-level Results Day by offering students a mountain of money-saving meal deals.

Students and their families will be treated to delicious discounts of up to 25 per cent off at nearly 4,000 restaurants.

Results Day 2022 Food Deals from Deliveroo

"After months of revision and exams, results day has finally arrived," a spokesperson for Deliveroo said.

They added: "We've made it easy for families & friends to celebrate exam achievements at home together; whether it's an Italian feast, tasty Thai or delicious pizza, they can bag the best deals and bundles at the click of a button for a takeaway night with Deliveroo."

You can search for the 'Family Meal Deals' tag on Deliveroo and place orders directly through the Deliveroo app or online.

Here are the restaurants that are included in Deliveroo's deal as well as the bundles and meal deals you can enjoy to save on your big day.

PizzaExpress Results Day food deals

PizzaExpress Results Day food deals. Credit: PizzaExpress/ Deliveroo

Customers can pick any four of PizzaExpress’s classic or gluten-free range pizzas and pair them with four soft drinks for just £39.16.

This family feast would normally cost you £48.95 so you don't want to miss out on this bargain bundle.

You can then upgrade to bigger, thinner Romana bases or load up on toppings for an even fuller flavour.

On top of that, over 80 PizzaExpress restaurants are offering many different discounts including the ‘Family Treat’ deal.

This includes 3 x Margherita or American Pizzas and 1 x Dough Balls Doppio for just £31.56 (usually £39.45) which will save you £7.89.

Giggling Squid Results Day food deals

Giggling Squid Results Day food deals. Credit: Giggling Squid/ Deliveroo

You and your family can indulge in a Thai treat at the Giggling Squid when you order on Deliveroo.

You can get dinner for two adults and two 'squidlets' for £49.95.

The bundle includes:

The choice of two starters (like Salt and Pepper Squid or the Delicious Thai Chicken Wings)

Two mains (like the Sticky Chicken or Green Curry),

Two kids tapas, which can range from Massaman Curry with Rice to Pad Thai (Chicken or Veggie)

Zizzi Results Day Food Deals

Popular restaurant chain Zizzi has a 'Feed Four' bundle available which usually costs £76.07.

The four-person deal features four mains, with choices from Zizzi’s Rustica Pizzas, pasta or salad and four of its best-selling sides.

For Results Day, Deliveroo customers can save 27% which means you will enjoy the bundle for £59.90 instead.

Joe & The Juice Results Day Food Deals

Joe & The Juice Results Day Food Deals. Credit: Joe & Juice/ Deliveroo

If you are looking for a little lunchtime celebration, hit up Joe & The Juice on Deliveroo for a major mouthwatering saving.

The deal includes choosing four from any of its iconic sandwiches like the Spicy Tuna Sandwich or the Avocado Sandwich - all for the price of £20 (down from £25.20)!

Frankie and Benny's Results Day Food Deals

Frankie and Benny's Results Day Food Deals. Credit: Frankie and Benny's/ Deliveroo

Fead the family with Frankie and Benny’s Family Meal Deal for Four without breaking the budget,

The meal deal includes a choice of three pastas, like Spaghetti Carbonara or Rigatoni Arrabbiata, one 10” pizza like Pepperoni or BBQ Brisket and one side dish.

You can order this all off of Deliveroo for £24 (usually £30).

Ask Italian Results Day Food Deals

An Italian feast awaits with Ask Italian's four-person Results Day bundle.

The delicious deal includes:

Four starters (like N'Duja & Cheese Dough Bites or the Chicken Lecca-Lecca)

Four mains (like Linguine Carbonara, Al Forno Lasagne, Vegan Spaghetti Lentil Ragu, pizzas and so much more).

Pick it up for just £59 this Results Day.