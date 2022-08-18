A LITTLE girl who astonished doctors with her recovery after undergoing major procedures following an accident in a Pontypool park has returned home in time to celebrated her birthday with her family.

Grace Lear was found in the fountain at Fishpond Park after disappearing while visiting the park with her family.

She was found by a member of the public, who, along with three men from the local bowling club, performed CPR while an ambulance was called.

Grace was initially taken to the University Hospital of Wales to be treated, but was then transferred to a specialist hospital in Leicester, where she received a heart and lung bypass.

She was brought back to Wales to continue her recovery in Cardiff, where mum Hannah Lear said family members and doctors were amazed by her progress, which saw her even able to go outside in the hospital’s playground.

And last Friday, Grace was allowed to return home, where she could celebrate her third birthday with her family on Wednesday.

Grace Lear on her final day in hospital. Picture: Hannah Lear.

“Exactly one month ago today our world came crashing down and we were terrified we'd never see our beautiful daughter smiling again, but miraculously her recovery has been nothing short of amazing,” said Ms Lear on Friday. “She really is a walking miracle and today is a very surreal day.

“We've seen hundreds of doctors, nurses, specialists and therapists during the last month and every single person is astounded by her and how she's back to the little Grace she was before.

“They've all had the same reaction as Sam and I – how and wow.

“She's pulled on a lot of heartstrings down here in Cardiff and some of those have talked about her and come to see her [on Friday] before she's been discharged; their smiles have said everything.

Grace Lear has made a 'miraculous recovery', her family have said. Picture: Hannah Lear.

“Grace isn't quite 100 per cent but the rest of her rehabilitation and recovery can be done at home, with some hospital appointments in the coming months.

“We're just so glad to be home and we cannot wait to resume our busy normal life with our two boys as well - and in time for Grace's third birthday.

“Sam and I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for every little thing someone has done and all the messages we've received - they really did mean a lot to us especially in the darkest days and we'll be forever thankful.”