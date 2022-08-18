A WOMAN has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man found dead inside a house in Gwent.
Rebecca Press, 31, from Caerphilly, is accused of the murder of 57-year-old Richard Marc Ash at a property in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, on July 17.
She denied the charge and an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Michelle Chapman on the same date.
Press, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, is due to stand trial on January 9.
MORE NEWS: Thug threw his TV at police after assaulting his milkman
She was remanded in custody following a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Following his death, Mr Ash's parents released the following tribute to him:
“Richard Marc was an introverted, lovely person.
"We were blessed to be his parents.
“All those who knew Richard Marc have nothing but praise for the type of man he was.
“He was a lovely person, and we will always remember him as such.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article