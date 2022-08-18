A 44-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.

Mr O’Halloran, 87, was riding a mobility scooter when he was the victim of a “shocking act of unprovoked violence”, Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said.

Metropolitan Police was called at 4.06pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, London, to reports of a man with stab injuries.

He died at the scene.

Thomas O'Halloran (PA)

A 44-year-old man was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who leads the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident. As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace.

“Mr O’Halloran’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Chief Superintendent Wilson gave an update from the crime scene on Wednesday, saying: “I understand that our community will quite rightly be shocked and appalled by this incident, as I am too.

“We are now able to name the man who has tragically lost his life as Mr Thomas O’Halloran who lived in Greenford and was a very well-known and much-loved member of our community.

“My thoughts very much remain with Mr O’Halloran’s family and friends today.

“I’d also like to appeal for their privacy to be respected while they come to terms with their loss.”

Witnesses should call police on 101, referencing CAD 4691/16 Aug.