WHILE digging through our archives we found these pictures of pubs across Gwent through the years.
Many of these are now closed, or have changed beyond all recognition.
What are your memories of these venues? Let us know in the comments below.
The Welsh Oak pub in Rogerstone, picture taken in 1994.
The Liswerry pub in Newport, picture taken in 1988.
Le Pub in Newport in 1994.
The King in Somerton, picture taken in 1994.
Chris Pugh is manager of the White Hart pub in Usk in 1986.
Landlord Roger Pike outside the Wheatsheaf Inn, Magor, in 1982.
The Trout Vaults.
The King William pub on Cardiff Road.
Langtons was half-way up a steep climb along Charles Street.
The Lord Raglan in Commercial Street.
The Ridgeway before it became a restaurant.
Lloyds pub in Newport city centre in 1994.
