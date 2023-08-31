Feeling financially confident and clear on what makes up your wealth now and, crucially, how you want that to be structured in the future, is at the heart of this. Advice is best approached collaboratively with your solicitor and financial advisor. Whilst financial separation can be a difficult journey to navigate when one party doesn’t want to recognise what a fair resolution is, expert advice should be at the heart of how you manage this. Ceri Griffiths, founder of Willow Brook Lifestyle Financial Planning, recognises that, to her clients, divorce can feel like having a second job:

“There is work to do, forms to complete, decisions to be made. These can all significantly add to the mental load, especially when you know that the decisions made could financially impact the rest of your life. Completing your due diligence is vital, and ensuring you are making decisions from a fully informed position is key.”

Even the most financially confident clients can find this daunting, so use your legal and financial experts and work together to evolve your approach.

For some, this work needs to run alongside coming to terms with the end of their relationship. The support of a therapist or divorce coach can be invaluable; but what do you do when dealing with an overwhelmingly challenging partner? Helen Villiers, a psychotherapist specialising in narcissism and emotional abuse, who co-hosts the podcast ‘In Sight’, says:

“Whilst you may be approaching your separation with dignity and honesty, when you’re met with a character who is emotionally abusive you need time, care and to have the emotional tools to deal with them.”

You need a team around you who understand these behaviours, and who don't stoke the fires of animosity. You need a team around you who help you understand, make strategic decisions and find a way forward.

