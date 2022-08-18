A CAERPHILLY student who was inspired to become a doctor due to her own medical condition is one step closer to her dream.

Celyn Rose, 20, was born with the cystic fibrosis carrier gene – although she does not suffer from the condition, any children she has could be at risk of developing it.

This inspired Ms Rose to pursue a medical career discovering and developing new treatments for conditions like cystic fibrosis.

She narrowly missed out on a university place last year, but didn't let that stop her and this year has received A, A, B in maths, chemistry and biology, securing her spot to study medicine at Liverpool University.

Ms Rose said: “Although being a carrier of cystic fibrosis doesn’t mean I have the condition, it does mean that if I ever had a partner who had the same gene, our child could suffer from it.

“This sparked an interest for me regarding how genetics and the human body work and inspired me to base my Welsh Baccalaureate on the condition.

“The medical field is constantly evolving; there are always new discoveries to be made and there’s still so much we don’t know about the human body, which really excites me”.

She added: “The course structure at Liverpool is very case based, which means I will get to work with others on mock medical cases and figure out the causes and treatments, which is very suited to my learning style.

“I definitely want to study abroad. I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am and have overcome so many obstacles, I’m going to make the most of it now.”

She admitted not getting into university knocked her confidence, but she stayed at Coleg y Cymoedd.

“I was adamant I wanted to study medicine, so it was the right choice for me," she said. "I couldn’t have got through it without the help of my tutors.

“They honestly couldn’t have done enough for me and I’m so grateful for their support.

“During a time that was difficult for me, when my self-belief took a massive hit, my tutors supported and reassured me that I would get to where I wanted to, and they were right.”