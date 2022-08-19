A CAERPHILLY woman will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to arson.
Ceri-Ann Arthur, 33, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, admitted committing arson on May 16 by setting fire to decking, fencing and garden furniture of an unknown value.
Arthur appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on August 18 via video link from Eastwood Park Prison.
The case was adjourned by Judge Michael Fitton QC for full reports to be carried out. Arthur is now due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on September 1.
