A NEWPORT man will appear in court charged with stalking.
Justin Howe, 42, of Rodney Road, Newport, appeared at Newport Crown Court on August 18 in relation to a count of stalking.
The offence was alleged to have been committed between May 26, 2021, and September 9 the same year where his conduct is alleged to have been stalking which led to the victim fearing violence.
The charges relate to a number of anonymous messages.
The case was adjourned until September 15 to allow Howe to find a barrister.
