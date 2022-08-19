A NEWPORT man will appear in court charged with stalking.

Justin Howe, 42, of Rodney Road, Newport, appeared at Newport Crown Court on August 18 in relation to a count of stalking.

The offence was alleged to have been committed between May 26, 2021, and September 9 the same year where his conduct is alleged to have been stalking which led to the victim fearing violence.

The charges relate to a number of anonymous messages.

The case was adjourned until September 15 to allow Howe to find a barrister.