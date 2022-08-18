POLICE are investigating after a primary school in Blackwood was burgled twice in the same weekend.

It’s believed that Libanus Primary School was broken into during the early hours of Friday, August 12 and again during the early hours of Saturday, August 13.

Oliver Petty, neighbourhood inspector at Gwent Police, said: “Three televisions, a quantity of cash and a cement mixer were reportedly taken during the break-ins.

“Officers continue to patrol the area, carry out enquiries and liaise with staff at the school.”

Blackwood councillor Andrew Farina-Childs expressed his shock and disappointment following the burglary.

He said: “I can’t believe somebody would break in to Libanus School and cause a lot of financial harm. Every school has very tight budgets and to replace the equipment is money that could be spent elsewhere.

“I hope better safety measures are put in place and I will work with the school and parents to reassure them.”

Fellow Independent Councillor Kevin Etheridge said: “It’s very concerning and it’s really sad. It shows that there’s still problems in Blackwood.”

A Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the incident and can confirm that the police are currently investigating. We would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information to 101.”

Gwent Police is urging anyone with information – including CCTV footage – to contact them by calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media, quoting the log reference: 22*271413. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.